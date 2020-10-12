ESL Germany 2020 Schedule and Match Time Table: Secret, OG, Liquid & Alliance on top after R2 in Group Stage of ESL One Germany 2020. The 2nd round of the group stage is over in ESL One Germany 2020 & some teams are on the brink of elimination.

We are moving towards the business end of the ESL One Germany 2020 event. After 2 rounds of Dota 2 battles in the Group Stage, some teams have not won even a single game. HellRasier, Cyber Legacy, Extremum & Tempo Esports languish at the bottom and they desperately need a win. Three wins guarantee playoff birth while 3 loses means elimination. This is the last chance for these teams to stay relevant, but if they do not win, the will be eliminated.

Round 3 Group Stage ESL One Germany

All the teams will get a day’s break before they get back in the middle of action. For some teams, it is a do-or-die situation, and they will need to muster their strength to beat the opposition.

That’s all for Round 2 of the #ESLOne Germany 2020 Online Group Stage! Round 3 will start on October 13th, so make sure to tune in then! pic.twitter.com/VDTQaHAxjf — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 11, 2020

The first match up is Extremum vs Cyber Legacy, and both these teams are in the brink of elimination, which means only one will go through, and the other will be eliminated. Catch the action, live on ESL One’s Twitch channel. By the end of this round, 2 teams in the last 4 will be eliminated.