If you ever wondered how much things matter to people who are competing for championships at the highest level, all you had to do was see how emotional Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was following their Game 6 loss to the Lakers that ended their season Sunday night.

Spoelstra was emotional before he even spoke. He wiped away tears for over 30 seconds while collecting his thoughts. You have to think he was thinking about how special this Heat team was for him, how incredible this run over the past three months was for all of them, and how this experience of living in a bubble made these guys love each other even more than before.

This is so great from Spoelstra. These emotions are real and awesome and shows you how much all of this matters:

Fans rightfully loved it: