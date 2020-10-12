Days after losing his starting quarterback job in Washington, Dwayne Haskins might already be staring down the end of his career with the team that drafted him 15th overall just over a year earlier. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, some league executives have already begun watching film of the second-year signal-caller with the expectation that Haskins will be shipped out of D.C. ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

With the relationship between Haskins and the Washington Football Team already “fairly toxic,” per La Canfora, that seems quite possible. Throw in the fact Washington has long been notoriously quick to discard young investments for veteran QBs, and Haskins just might be the name to watch as the in-season trade deadline draws near.

With that in mind, here are five logical landing spots for the former Ohio State standout:

This won’t (can’t?) happen now that Derek Carr has firmly re-established himself as a top-12-caliber QB over the last year-plus, not to mention the fact that Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have repeatedly refused to give him more than Marcus Mariota as competition. But the Raiders have to be on this list purely because of how much interest they showed in Haskins ahead of the 2019 pre-draft period (private visit, combine interview, pro day interview). Gruden has rarely pulled the trigger on spending a high draft pick on a rookie QB, but now that Haskins has more than a year in the NFL, maybe he’d consider targeting him a la Jalen Hurts with the Eagles — a premium insurance policy for his franchise starter.

Like their AFC West rival Raiders, the Broncos are as close to set at QB as you could be, at least when you consider management’s approach to building around former second-rounder Drew Lock. All signs point to Lock holding this job for a while. Still, their current youngster has yet to even approach a full season of starting experience, and the Broncos have seen firsthand this year how valuable it is to have an insurance plan. As a bonus, they also spent extra time with Haskins ahead of the 2019 draft. If they can get him for a high mid-rounder, why not take the chance to develop him as either the No. 2 or future competition for Lock?

Drew Brees is 41, and early in 2020, we’ve gotten signs his arm might be closer to retirement than ever before. Jameis Winston already gives them an intriguing option for down the road, should they re-sign the veteran, but Haskins is younger with far more untapped potential. Taysom Hill, meanwhile, has forever been confined to his role as a gadget player, regardless of his pay. The Saints met with Haskins before he arrived in the NFL, and he seems like just the type of big-armed pocket passer who’d warrant Sean Payton’s investment as a low-risk, high-upside project for the post-Brees transition.

We all know Frank Reich loves him some Philip Rivers, but it’s becoming clearer by the week that Indy might still be a good QB away from making a leap. In fact, even if Rivers explodes down the stretch, he’s already said he’ll be out of the NFL within the next year or two. The team’s already declared what it thinks of impending free agent Jacoby Brissett, meanwhile, by overlooking his big salary to acquire Rivers. And don’t think Jacob Eason, who fell into the fourth round this April, would stop Reich and Chris Ballard from exploring a high-upside project like Haskins, whose arm talent might be unlocked behind Indy’s rock-solid O-line.

Cam Newton has been about as good as advertised, if not better while helping New England remain competitive. But he’s a 31-year-old on a one-year deal, remember, and he’s now guaranteed, for the fourth time in five years, not to complete a full season. Even if Newton comes back strong after the Patriots’ unexpected bye, two more starts aren’t going to lock him in as the team’s QB of the future. It’s not like Jarrett Stidham is a former first-rounder, either, demanding serious commitment. New England remade its offense for Cam, so it’s easy to imagine them embracing a chance to mold Haskins’ big arm as a more long-term Tom Brady succession plan.