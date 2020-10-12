DOTA 2 Tournaments : Valve & BTS: Dota Summit 13 starts from Oct 21- Nov 8 across 3 divisions with 250K Prize Pool. A new Dota 2 tournament is coming up later this month. Valve is supporting Dota Summit 13 with a $250,000 prize pool.

The postponing of The International this year has led to players and fans accusing valve of not coming to the aid of players. However, Valve has responded in their own style with a whooping $250,000 prize pool tournament.

This tournament will be in partnership with Beyond the Summit. The tournament is going to happen online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it will be held across 3 regions.

The tournament will be called Dota Summit 13 & will carry a hefty prize pool of $250,000. The 3 regions in which it will be played is Europe/CIS, North America/South America & South-East Asia.

📢 SOUND THE SIRENS 📢 A new event is headed towards us. INTRODUCING… Dota Summit 13 Online, a Valve supported, THREE-DIVISION Online Dota event! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ubQZteMnjp — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) October 12, 2020

Valve & Dota Summit 13 Online

There has been a lot of accusations that Valve has not supported its pro players & fans since the pandemic. A lot of angry fans on reddit have been calling out for a tournament from Valve’s side.

Dota Summit 13 Online should be an exciting event from Valve & Beyond the Summit as it will involve the top teams across 3 regions.

A reddit post has emerged where fans have their views across and argue weather Valve is doing a decent enough job. The organizers have stated that they will be announcing a list of the participants later.

