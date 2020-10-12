3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and the #1 pick in the 2004 NBA draft, Dwight Howard has finally won his first title. The sense of relief he’s feeling right now is palpable.

Being an NBA champion is a dream every player harbours throughout the course of their careers. Only one out of 30 NBA teams eventually wins a championship every season.

And a lot can go wrong in their pursuit of rings at any given point of time. Howard himself was defeated in the 2009 Finals by the Lakers despite his stellar performances.

What Dwight Howard had to say following his first title win

Given the elation in the air all around the Lakers locker room, some repressed emotions were bound to surface.

Once viewed as a possible multiple champion following the Lakers’ decline, Howard has gotten a taste of the championship success he craved so much. Starting for the Lakers in multiple crucial playoff games, Howard has had a big impact of his own in the postseason.

Howard and McGee were only put out of action during the second round series against the Rockets, who played small ball.

The Lakers had an easy run to the championship in comparison to the gauntlet faced by the Raptors last year.

They played noticeably superior to all 4 opponents they faced in the playoffs, and they had the squad to deal with virtually any lineup opponents could throw at them.

A repeat is on the cards next season.