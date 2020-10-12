Getty Images



The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will begin their best-of-seven National League Championship Series matchup Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Both clubs secured NLCS berths with an NLDS sweep — the Dodgers swept the Padres and the Braves swept the Marlins — and neither team has played since Thursday, so they’re well-rested.

Let’s set the scene for Game 1 with the essentials.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 12 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: LAD -140; ATL +130; O/U: 8

Pitchers: RHP Walker Buehler vs. LHP Max Fried

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Dodgers and Braves were the two highest-scoring teams in baseball during the regular season and it wasn’t particularly close either. Los Angeles scored 349 runs during the 60-game season. Atlanta was right behind with 348. The Padres were a distant third with 325 runs scored. These are two very high-scoring teams.

On the flip side, the Dodgers allowed 213 runs during the regular season, second fewest in baseball. The Braves ranked 15th with 288 runs allowed. Big difference there, though Atlanta’s pitching staff looks quite a bit different now than it did for most of the summer. Fried is healthy, rookie Ian Anderson has emerged as an impact starter, and Kyle Wright’s adjustments (pitch selection and position on the rubber, specifically) have paid big dividends.

Because there will be no off-days during the LDS or LCS this year, the Braves and Dodgers could play seven games in seven days, if necessary. That will affect pitcher usage and availability. We saw some teams resort to openers and bullpen games during the LDS round because of the lack of off days. We could see something similar in the NLCS as well.

Prediction

Fun fact: the Dodgers and Braves have identical records (5-0) and run differentials (plus-19) this postseason. One team will suffer their first postseason loss Monday night. The Braves have thrown four shutouts in five postseason games but the Dodgers and not the Marlins or the Reds. I like Los Angeles in Game 1 in a lower-scoring game than the regular season numbers would lead you to believe. Mookie Betts is the hypothetical Game 1 MVP with a homer and a big defensive play.