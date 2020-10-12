USATSI



It’s more bad news for the Dallas Cowboys. On a day where they were able to sneak past the New York Giants for a much-needed win in Arlington, Texas, they lost Dak Prescott for the season with a compound fracture and dislocation of the right ankle that required surgery to repair. But while Prescott justifiably carries the headlines, he’s not the only player they might’ve lost for 2020. Trysten Hill, the team’s former second-round pick, is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in the contest — sources confirming an initial report by Todd Archer of ESPN — which will sideline one of the Cowboys’ better interior defensive lineman if additional test results reveal the worst-case scenario.

Hill is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and all the Cowboys can do is hold their breath until then.

Entering his second year in the league, the 22-year-old has played leaps and bounds beyond his rookie season that saw him mostly inactive. With the new coaching regime came the arrival of famed defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who has done wonders in helping Hill level up. Although the Cowboys defensive front has struggled mightily in 2020, Hill has been one of the few bright spots, and his presence also helps mask a depth issue at defensive tackle — one that could now be exacerbated exponentially. Hill was carted off against the Giants after writhing in pain following an attempt to avoid a roughing the passer penalty on Daniel Jones in the third quarter and, in doing so, landed awkwardly on his own leg.

He dodged the penalty, but might pay for it with his season. If Hill joins the laundry list of wounded for the Cowboys, they’ll be forced to lean more on rookie Neville Gallimore, who was active for his first NFL game on Sunday. It would behoove them to also seek some free agency assistance, considering the razor thin depth at the post that will also likely require Tyrone Crawford to do more work at 3-tech.

For Hill, it’s all a waiting game now, but early indications are he won’t get back to the field until 2021.