Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury during Sunday’s game against the Giants and will undergo surgery on his right ankle tonight, according to a report by ESPN.

The Cowboys’ starting QB was emotional as he was carted off the field and the NFL world was rightfully heartbroken for him, too.

While Prescott shed tears as he left the stadium, his brother Tad later shared a photo from Dak’s hospital room and had an upbeat message for his brother:

“God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I F—— guarante3 IT. Let’s go continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT.”

Here’s the photo:

Here’s to a speedy and full recovery for Prescott.