For the second straight week, Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will be going toe-to-toe with one of the all-time greats at the position. In Week 4, he nearly outgunned Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and now will try to hand Drew Brees and the Saints a loss when he rolls into the Superdome on Monday night.

Herbert enters this matchup after head coach Anthony Lynn officially named the No. 6 overall pick the starting quarterback going forward. The young signal-caller has 931 yards passing through his first three starts, the second-most in NFL history. As for the Saints, Drew Brees will still be the main driver to this offense, but it’s running back Alvin Kamara, who bring the nitrous to this unit. He comes into Monday night averaging 139.3 scrimmage yards per game while totaling seven touchdowns.

This game should have plenty of action attached to it, and we're here to keep you betting sharp throughout the evening. Below, you can find all the latest line for this contest along with the total and some of our favorite prop bets.

Chargers at Saints (-7)

This line originally opened at Saints -8 and volleyed between that and Saints -7.5 for the bulk of the week. It did climb to Saints -8.5 for a brief period on Saturday but has since begun to dip all the way to Saints -7.

The pick: Chargers +7. I think the Chargers have found something special in Justin Herbert, and the first-round rookie will flash that potential on Monday Night Football, trying to match Drew Brees throw-for-throw. Los Angeles also has a solid 9-3-2 record as an underdog over its last 14 games, while the Saints are 4-10 in their last 14 games as a home favorite. This season, Drew Brees’ club also hasn’t fared well in primetime, going 0-2 SU/ATS.

Over/Under 50

This total has gone down after opening up at 52, falling all the way to 50 as recently as Friday. I’d expect the number to possibly continue to dip with Saints superstar Michael Thomas being ruled out of this game due to disciplinary reasons.

The pick: Over 50. The Saints are the only team to go over their total in all four games this season and are currently riding a six-game Over streak during the regular season dating back to 2019. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert’s Chargers have shown that they can put up points in a shootout when they need to, totaling 31 points last week in their loss to Tampa Bay.

Player props

Justin Herbert

O/U 22.5 completions

O/U 33.5 pass attempts

O/U 259.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -145)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -170)

O/U 14.5 rushing yards

I don’t expect the rookie quarterback to slow down too much in his fourth career start. He’s averaging over 310 passing yards per game over these last three weeks, and even if he doesn’t reach that 300-yard plateau on Monday, he should go over his 259.5 prop. The Saints are allowing 236.8 passing yards per game through the first quarter of the season. The current totals for Herbert’s completions, pass attempts, and rushing yards are all below his current per-game averages this season.

Drew Brees

O/U 33.5 pass attempts

O/U 264.5 passing yards

O/U 2.5 passing TDs (Under -190)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under -240)

The Under on Brees’ 2.5 passing touchdowns prop is the most attractive in my estimation. He’s only thrown for three-plus touchdowns once this season (Week 3, Green Bay), and with Michael Thomas out I don’t expect him to get there on Monday. I’d also lean Under on his passing attempts as this could evolve into a ground game spearheaded by Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.

Other props to consider

Joshua Kelly total receiving yards: Over 17.5 (-120). Stepping into the Austin Ekeler role as the starter in Los Angeles’ backfield will bring plenty of targets from Justin Herbert, giving Kelley plenty of opportunities to go over this total. The rookie already has two games this season where he would have gone over this total.

Keenan Allen total receiving yards: Over 76.5 (-115). Allen has enjoyed the quarterback change to Justin Herbert as the receiver is averaging 96.7 receiving yards since the rookie QB became the starter. I don’t expect that to slow down in what is pegged to be a high-scoring game.

Alvin Kamara total receiving yards: Over 50.5 (-115). Kamara has all but one game this season with fewer than 50.5 receiving yards. With Michael Thomas out, he’ll be the No. 1 option for Drew Brees in the passing game.

Tre’Quan Smith scores any TD (+188). He hauled in two touchdowns from Brees last week, and with Thomas out again those scoring opportunities remain for Smith, who is averaging nearly three targets a game over the last three contests.

Alvin Kamara and Joshua Kelly score touchdowns (+250). Both of these backs are going to be key pieces to their respective offenses and should have plenty of opportunity at getting into the end zone. Kamara (seven touchdowns from scrimmage this season) is the more sure thing out of these two, but Kelley will be the back getting the ball is L.A. gets in the red area.