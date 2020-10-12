LeBron James says it doesn’t matter where you win an NBA title, as long as you win the title, it’s the greatest feeling ever.

With LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers finishing the Miami Heat off in 6 games, the Lakers have now won their 17th NBA championship, tying the Boston Celtics for most in NBA history.

LeBron James led the Lakers throughout this postseason run through and through and was rewarded with his 4th NBA Finals MVP, making him the only player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP on 3 different teams.

Following the NBA title win, LeBron James clears the air on what it feels like to win a championship, regardless of where it’s won.

LeBron James says winning a championship is the best feeling in the world

The now 4x NBA champion was asked about what it feels like to win an NBA title in the Bubble, to which he responded, “It doesn’t matter where you win a championship. When you get to this point, it is the greatest feeling in the world.”

Jamee referenced his titles wins in Miami and Golden State and equated the title he has won in the Bubble to those wins, implying it doesn’t matter where you win it, as long as you do.

Is this the hardest NBA Championship that has ever been won?

There have been many doubts concerning the legitimacy of the ‘Bubble Championship’. Some say this championship just does not count as there are no fans in the arena and there is no travel from state to state, making it the easiest championship to date as there are no distractions.

Others say this is the hardest championship that has been won in NBA history as all players were placed in a secluded location with no contact with any on the outside and their only job was to wake up and hit the floor.

At the end of the day, this championship does go down in the annals of history as the most unique championship ever won.