It’s a 2019 Copa American final rematch on Tuesday in Lima as Peru welcome Brazil for the second round of matches in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Brazil opened up the competition with a 5-0 victory over Bolivia, while Peru earned a quality 2-2 draw in Paraguay. Both teams hope to keep the zero in the loss column in a match that should be quite entertaining under the lights at the Estadio Nacional de Lima.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima — Lima, Peru

TV: None | Live stream: Fanatiz USA (pay-per-view)

Odds: Brazil -250; Draw +333; Peru +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: Lively and vibrant in the opener, this match should be a much bigger challenge for Tite’s men. The ability to beat defenders one-on-one will be crucial to creative chances, and with Peru hungry for revenge, expect it to be overly physical, even for South America standards. Brazil should dominate the ball, and if they can limit mistakes in defense, they’ll have the chances to take all three points.

Peru: A good point on the road gives Ricardo Gareca’s team some confidence entering this clash. The physical play gave Paraguay trouble in the first half, and expect them to do something similar against the talented Brazilians. Carlos Zambrano in defense will be key to dealing with the opposing attack, with the Boca Juniors defender needing to play sharp and smartly and avoid getting an early card. This is a game where Peru will need to be near perfect in defense to get something from it.

Prediction

Neymar and Everton Cebolinha score as Brazil edge Peru on the road. Pick: Brazil 2, Peru 1