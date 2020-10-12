BLR Vs KOL MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: RCB showing signs of shunning their ever present underperforming form this season.

While IPL 13 still has a long way to go, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be extremely pleased with how the first half of their season has run its course. With four wins from their opening six encounters, the side has unlike its traditional form had a torching start to the season.

While cracks have clearly been visible in the team’s gameplan with the side fortuitous to register a few wins, this is a massively improved unit from last season. The side for once looks to have clicked as a complete cricketing unit, one where players are willing to step up and take the onus of winning encounters.

What has been extremely pleasing to watch is the bowling performance from the club this term. The side doled out its most comprehensive bowling effort the last time around, a well displayed and clinical performance which saw them run CSK to the ground to script out a 35 run win to their name.

BLR Vs KOL MyTeam11 Probable Winner

On a wicket which is going to be a heaven for the batsmen, its RCB who see the scales tilt in their favour. The side is going to absolutely explode given its heavy top order, one comprising of names who all love to open their arms, players who’ll dish out a match winning effort for the team.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

The contest played over here the last time around offered the first glimpses of this surface slowly down given the brunt of the matches being played here. This will lead the side winning the toss opting to step out and chase on what is an otherwise sensational wicket for batting.

Weather

As per the norm over here, we’ll be in for a typical hot day today.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 4 Lost: 2

Average First Innings Score

210

Probable Playing 11

RCB

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: RCB Vs KKR

Date And Time: 12th October, Monday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

RCB

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR

Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers ended up departing for 0 the last time around but that does little to faze us from opting for him today. This track is one which plays to his strengths, a surface where a player of his expansive calibre can absolutely go on a rampage.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli looks to have regained his touch. The 90 run knock he pulled off against CSK was a testament to his expansive skill set, a sensational innings which saw him construct a truly sparkling innings to win the tie for his side.

Out of all the young names, its Devdutt Padikal he’s had the biggest impact in the league. The RCB opener has truly lived up to his stature, a player whose fast becoming the talk of the town with his consistency and reliability.

Aaron Finch has failed to take off but a more favourable track should allow him to crunch the ball to the fence with room and time as he likes. The opposition meanwhile see us venture in for the services of opener Shubman Gill with him once again showcasing his credentials the last time around with 57 runs.

Eoin Morgan was finally utilised up the order the last time around and with overs in his kitty, he’s going to love his time out in the middle on a pitch where he scored 44 against Delhi the last time around. Opener Rahul Tripathi has shown his calibre with two gripping knocks to see him wrap up our set of picks in this ambit.

All-Rounders

Playing only his first match of the season the last time around, Chris Morris showed why he was so eagerly awaited by RCB. He ended up with three wickets in his kitty, ones which helped put to bed RCB’s never ending predicaments in the bowling docket.

Bowling Order

As the matches have transpired on this surface, the bowlers have learnt to take speed off the ball and force batsmen to carve up shots. They have not only ended up with wickets with this gameplan but have restricted the scoring rate as well, a gameplan both Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana who had the one wicket apiece the last time around will deploy.

With two wickets in his first appearance this season, Prasidh will line up for us from the other side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

RCB Bat First: This is going to be a track where Kohli easily piles on the runs to see him captain our side while AB de Villiers is the vice-captain.

KKR Bat First: Kohli’s 90 run knock the last time around sees him represent our side as the captain while Padikal is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

AB de Villiers, Kohli, Rahul, Padikal, Gill, Morgan, Finch, Chris, Chahal, Udana, Prasidh

