BAL vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Central Punjab – 12 October 2020 (Multan)

Central Punjab will take on Balochistan in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Balochistan have been fairly good in the tournament so far and have won four out of their seven games whereas Central Punjab have just won a couple of the games in the tournament. The tournament is reaching its business end and every win will play a huge part in the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Awais Zia, Imam ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Umar Gul, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed, Amad Butt.

Central Punjab – Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil, Usman Qadir, Rizwan Hussain, Waqas Maqsood, Qasim Akram.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Akmal, and Amad Butt.

BAL vs CEP Team Wicket-Keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Akmal will open the innings for his side and is a really good veteran T20 batsman. He has not been in a really good form but has scored 94 runs in the last four innings.

BAL vs CEP Team Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 10) and Abdullah Shafiq (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Central Punjab. There is no doubt over the quality of Babar Azam and he announced his arrival in style in the last game. Babar has played two innings in the tournament and has scored 172 runs in them whereas Shafiq has been one of the most consistent batsmen of the side and has scored one century and one half-century in the tournament so far. Both of them are the main batsmen of the side.

Imam ul Haq (Price 9.5) and Awais Zia (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Balochistan. Imam has scored three big half-centuries in the tournament so far which includes a knock of 92 runs in the last game and is looking really good in the tournament whereas Zia has played some really good knocks as an opener and is an aggressive batsman at the top.

BAL vs CEP Team All-Rounders

Amad Butt (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Balochistan. Butt is an experienced all-rounder and picked a couple of wickets in the last game. He is a wicket-taker and is the best all-rounder of this side.

Faheem Ashraf (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Central Punjab. Faheem has played a couple of games in the tournament so far and has scored a half-century already. He also has picked four wickets in his bowling.

BAL vs CEP Team Bowlers

Usman Qadir (Price 9) and Ehsan Adil (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Central Punjab. Qadir has been the best bowler of the side and has picked nine wickets in the tournament whereas Adil has picked four wickets in the last couple of games. Both of them are wicket-takers of this side.

Yasir Shah (Price 9) and Akif Javed (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Balochistan. Shah has picked six wickets in the last four games whereas Javed has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Balochistan will be the favourites to win this game

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt

