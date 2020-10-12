Getty’s Jason Miller



The Cleveland Browns defeated Indianapolis Sunday to secure their first 4-1 start since 1994. The game did not come without consequence, however. Injuries mounted throughout the course of the game, and it was learned during Kevin Stefanski’s postgame press conference that an X-ray would be required to determine the severity of a rib injury to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The quarterback admitted that he was a little sore. Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan reports that the X-ray was negative. Mayfield intends to play next week against Pittsburgh, adding that “Momma didn’t raise no wuss.” He called his performance against the Colts the worst of his young season.

“I still think there were some things [that could have been better], the drive right before halftime, definitely should have had a touchdown instead of just three points. There were some missed completions, some high balls. There is a lot of room for improvement but that is a good thing after a win. We can continue to get better, especially on my part,” Mayfield said after the game.

The former No. 1 overall selection completed 21 of 37 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday’s victory. He fumbled once but recovered it. His season high for passing yards prior to today’s game was 219 against Cincinnati. The offensive line allowed just three quarterback hits and one sack, but it was the final hit by edge rusher Justin Houston that resulted in Mayfield’s injury.

Cleveland, who was already without running back Nick Chubb, cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, battled injuries throughout the course of the game. Guard Wyatt Teller suffered a calf strain that will require an MRI tomorrow. Safety Ronnie Harrison has been diagnosed with a concussion. Linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a knee injury and will also undergo an MRI Monday. Tight end Harrison Bryant was also evaluated for a concussion. Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Sheldon Richardson went down with injuries but the latter returned.

Cleveland has won four straight games and is now staring down a game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.