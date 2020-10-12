Getty Images



The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays kicked off their best-of-seven American League Championship Series on Sunday night. It didn’t take long for Houston second baseman Jose Altuve to put the Astros ahead, either, as he delivered a solo home run on Blake Snell’s 10th pitch of the evening: a 2-1 fastball that caught too much of the plate.

Statcast calculated that the ball left Altuve’s bat at 99 mph, and that it would have traveled 388 feet without interruption.

Take a look at the blast:

Though Altuve had a rough regular season, hitting for a career-worst 71 OPS+ across 48 games, he’s performed more like his usual self over the past week-plus. During the Astros’ four-game set against the Oakland Athletics in the ALDS, Altuve notched six hits in 15 at-bats. Those marks include two home runs and five runs batted in.

Studies have shown that pitcher-batter matchups hold little predictive value. Snell might beg to differ given how frequently Altuve has victimized him in their meetings. Entering Sunday, Altuve had homered three times in 13 at-bats against Snell. That so happens to be tied for the most times Altuve has left the yard against any individual pitcher; notable, given that the other pitcher he’d homered three times against, Matt Shoemaker, had faced him in 29 at-bats, or more than twice as many as Snell had.

Altuve came into the ALCS with a career postseason slash line of .288/.354/.528 with 15 home runs in 56 games.

The winner of the Astros-Rays series will advance to the Fall Classic, where they’ll meet whoever prevails in the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. That series is slated to begin on Monday evening, with Walker Buehler taking on Max Fried in a battle of talented young starters.