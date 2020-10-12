Getty Images



Round 2 of World Cup qualifying in South America continues on Tuesday with all 10 nations in action, including Lionel Messi and Argentina. The two-time World Cup champs are coming off of a narrow 1-0 victory over Ecuador last week with Messi scoring the game-winning penalty kick. Bolivia, meanwhile, lost 5-0 at Brazil, have a day’s less of rest and were out-shot 20-3 by the reigning Copa America champs.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Hernando Siles — La Paz, Bolivia

TV: None | Live stream: Fanatiz USA (pay-per-view)

Odds: Argentina -163; Draw +280; Bolivia +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Argentina: Lionel Scaloni’s team wasn’t sharp against Ecuador and had just two shots on goal. The defense was solid though, not allowing a shot on Franco Armani. But the creativity just wasn’t there for this team. Don’t be shocked to see them go with two true strikers and then have Lionel Messi underneath, with Lucas Ocampos potentially sacrificed. The system of one striker with two guys underneath didn’t work well.

Bolivia: After getting crushed by Brazil, Bolivia now have to face Messi. What a rough start to qualifying when it comes to the schedule. But, let’s be honest, Argentina often struggles playing at high altitude, and this is a game Bolivia can get something from. The key will be remaining calm in the middle and not letting Argentina go on the counter. They will be to be strategic and patient in attack and play low balls into the box, with Nicolas Otamendi having trouble with them at times.

Prediction

Argentina are unconvincing, but Messi’s magic guides them to an important road win. Pick: Argentina 2, Bolivia 1