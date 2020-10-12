A self-proclaimed Celtics fan of old, Zach Lowe is throwing some shade at some of the more insufferable ones in their fanbase, who claim that the Lakers only have 12 titles.

Ever the impartial commenter on basketball matters, Lowe is the antithesis of Bill Simmons in this regard. Not only does he stay impartial in his analysis and criticism, he barely seems to miss anything.

Lowe is less obsessed with storylines than the average ESPN writer. He often comes off as a 15-year-old bursting with enthusiasm instead of the 43-year-old he really is.

Zach Lowe denounces Celtics fans dismissing the Lakers’ championships in Minneapolis

Speaking on the Lowe Post podcast today, the much-acclaimed ESPN analyst congratulated the Lakers for winning their 17th championship.

It’s something he’s been expecting and bracing for, but Lowe appears to have lost his Celtics roots after becoming a fulltime sportswriter.

He wasted little time in talking down Celtics fans who come up with various ways to throw shade at the Lakers franchise.

Zach Lowe on the Boston Celtics “if the Celtics fans want to dismiss the (Lakers Minneapolis titles) they have to come to grip with the fact that 9 of their 17 titles came when there were like 9 teams in the NBA & dudes were smoking in the locker room”🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/po66O41lFc — . (@dribblecity) October 12, 2020

Although the sentiment is admirable, Lowe’s response to those Celtics fans isn’t particularly logical by itself. If the Celtics’ titles in the 60s carry less value, then the pre-shot clock era titles of the Minneapolis Lakers are even less so.

In fact, basketball rules were changed so as to prevent the NBA being a one-sided affair in favor of their talented big man of the time, George Mikan.