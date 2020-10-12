Getty Images



The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions once again, claiming their 17th title on Sunday night with a dominant 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals. And with that win, LeBron James now has his fourth ring, adding another milestone to his historic career.

As he always is come Finals time, LeBron was tremendous in this series, averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists, leading the Lakers in all three of those categories. He closed things out with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, extending his NBA Finals record of 11 triple-doubles. And though it ultimately came in defeat, his 40-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist performance in Game 5 was arguably one of his best performances ever on this stage.

For his efforts, LeBron was named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career, which puts him second only to Michael Jordan in NBA history. He’s also now the first player to ever win that honor with three different teams and has joined Jordan as the only two players to win at least four MVPs and four Finals MVPs.

Speaking of Jordan, one of the main reasons this title is so important for LeBron is because it draws him ever closer to matching Jordan’s mythical six rings. For so long, the fact that Jordan won six titles has been held up as the biggest point in his favor in the GOAT debate. That’s not going to change now, but LeBron’s latest championship does close the gap.

In addition, LeBron has now won a title with his third different team and proven he can do it in the Western Conference, which for the entirety of his career has been the more difficult conference. Of the 38 players in NBA history who have four rings, LeBron is only the third to do it with three teams — the others being Robert Horry and John Salley. Coincidentally all three of those players have won one of those rings with the Lakers.