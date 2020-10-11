“You shouldn’t compare Mick Schumacher with father Michael”- Max Verstappen on the rapid rise in the fame of future Formula 1 star.

The fame of Mick Schumacher is now rising at a highly rapid pace, with the German racer set to be driving in Formula 1 really soon.

Naturally being the son of legendary Michael Schumacher, he will be always be compared to the illustrious career achievements of his father and speaking on it Max Verstappen in an interview with the Focus Online has said that those comparisons shouldn’t be there.

As Michael Schumacher is probably the greatest F1 racer of all time and his legacy has been only touched by Lewis Hamilton since former’s retirement, so it would be unfair to expect so much from Mick, who is only a young racer.

“It’s hard to say, but Mick Schumacher has done well in Formula 2 so far. When he switches to Formula 1, everything starts all over again. Formula 1 is, of course, a different matter.”

“But Mick has the talent – I think from his dad (laughs …). Of course, Ferrari also looks very closely after Mick and then we’ll see what will happen in the coming years.”

When asked about the difference between the two generations of Schumacher’s, remotely hinting towards a comparison, Verstappen said both shouldn’t be compared.

“It is, of course, always difficult to compare a driver with Michael Schumacher. He won so much. That’s why I think that Mick shouldn’t necessarily be compared to his father.”

“Of course, he’s his son, but he’s Mick in the end too. He has to have his own character, and he has that too. But as I said, he has the talent and Mick’s overtaking manoeuvres are pretty good.” he concluded.

Mick Schumacher’s debut delayed

On Friday, Schumacher was expected to mark his Formula 1 debut by driving for Alfa Romeo in FP1. However, due to the hazardous weather conditions, the event was called off, making him go empty-handed from Nurburgring.

But it is only a matter of time before he would be witnessed behind a car in Formula 1 next season as he is riding high in F2’s calendar this season.