The NBA will be reviewing a play by Anthony Davis on Jae Crowder in the 3rd quarter of Game 3. Davis appeared to slap his opponent while the duo were on the ground.

AD injured his ankle in the game early on, after landing awkwardly while trying to contest for an offensive board. He had to come out of the game for a few minutes at the start of the 2nd quarter.

But the big man ended up playing the most minutes of anyone on the Lakers. Davis finished the game with over 42 minutes tallied, more than even LeBron.

The Anthony Davis- Jae Crowder slap incident

The duo were on the ground after failing to corral a rebound on the Heat’s hoop. Anthony Davis appeared to turn and take a cheap shot at Jae Crowder’s face when the Marquette graduate wasn’t looking.

Also Read: ‘Dwight Howard and Jimmy Butler seem to hate each other’: Lakers and Heat star get tangled up in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Anthony Davis blamed Andre Iguodala for re-aggravating his injury but had the nerve to do this lol @NBAOfficial pic.twitter.com/EvYlXr1RNe — Playoff Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) October 10, 2020

A couple more angles of the AD-Crowder play in question from last night’s 3rd Q: pic.twitter.com/X1wcCJoN6F — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) October 10, 2020

The NBA however, will not be taking any action against this blatantly non-basketball play. The foul in question will not even be deemed as a flagrant 1 foul (a flagrant 3 would have meant Davis missing Game 6).

Official response from the NBA on this shot to the face of @CJC9BOSS from Davis: “We review every play in the games from all angles and there was nothing further to do with this.” https://t.co/7cCMt9dYsZ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 10, 2020

Many people will remember Draymond Green’s suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals.

On prima facie evidence, Davis deserved the same fate for his antic. But he will get away with it unlike Green.