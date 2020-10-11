“Were you not able to fix my steering wheel”- Lewis Hamilton complains about the lots of movement in his steering wheel during Eifel Gp.

Lewis Hamilton is set to equal Michael Schumacher’s record in Formula 1 at latter’s own country, as he is on the course of getting P1 at the Eifel Grand Prix.

Yet, the Briton driver had complaints from his team, it has been reported by Phillip Hurton that while Hamilton was going towards the grid before the race he detected over-movement in the steering wheel.

As per the journalist, the conversation between Hamilton and his race engineer was, “A lot of movement in my steering wheel. Were you not able to fix my steering wheel last night?” said Hamilton.

“Negative, we were not given permission” replied Bono Peter Bonnington. But that hasn’t so far troubled Mercedes’ star driver as said above, he is cruising towards hi 91st F1 victory.

Valtteri Bottas victim of technical failure

Hamilton complained about a possible technical fault at the beginning of the race but it was Valtteri Bottas who faced the exit from the contest.

In the middle of the race, the Finnish driver had to leave the race, as he felt no power in his car directing towards a power unit failure.

Bottas was looking strong to get a podium, even though he was being troubled by Daniel Ricciardo and could have beaten Max Verstappen eventually.

However, things aren’t that simple on the track, and because of this Ricciardo is set to secure his first podium of this season, which will make him win his bet against Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul.