UFC Fight Island 5 has potentially produced the Knockout of the year. Watch the incredible KO victory of Joaquin Buckley over Impa Kasanganay.

Joaquin Buckley and Impa Kasanganay squared off at the preliminary stretch of UFC Fight Island 5. It was a middleweight contest, and both men entered the arena with an impressive record, Buckley with a 10-3 MMA record, and Kasanganay with a perfect 8-0 win record.

What transpired in the match not only saw Impa Kasanganay suffering his first ever loss in MMA, but he also in-process became the subject of one of the most incredible Knockouts ever.

In the fight, right from the outset both fighters threw caution to the wind, and were looking to land some serious blows. While Buckley was seemingly already dominating, but at 2:00 mark of round 2, he pulled an immaculate strike on Impa Kasanganay and Knocked him out.

Joaquin Buckley’s incredible victory garnered the attention of UFC president Dana White, who addressed the finish of the match via Instagram live, and was in awe of the Knockout inflicted by Buckley.

He also shared the clip of that telling blow, on his Instagram handle.

Post-Match Reaction

Twitter exploded after users witnessed the potential KO of the year.

I can’t stop watching this. Well done, @Newmansa94. Unbelievable. KO the year/decade/century pic.twitter.com/8nzxfCMLEm — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2020

I mean I’ve seen some shit in mma, but that may be the craziest knockout ever!!!! Dude got some bonus money coming his way!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2020

Click Here For More UFC News