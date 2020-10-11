The Indianapolis Colts will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 action from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both teams are coming into this game on a three-game winning streak. The Colts have won their last three against the Jets, Vikings, and Bears while the Browns have beat Washington, Dallas, and the Bengals. Baker Mayfield has found his groove while throwing to Odell Beckham the last two weeks and will look to continue their quick-tempo offense.

Can Philip Rivers show Baker a thing or two about being a vet in the NFL? Tune in and find out, streaming information below.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, October 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: This is my pick of the week, I absolutely love the Cleveland Browns and expect them to come away with this game at home.

Bet: Cleveland Browns (-1)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns (-1)

Over/Under: 48.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

