The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles are coming off the best game of their season so far, they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-20 on Sunday Night Football last week and will look to build off that game.

The Steelers have been rolling right along but had their last game postponed due to positive tests from the Titans side, the NFL is still determining how to proceed there. Ben Roethlisberger looks like the Big Ben of old and will look to add another win today against the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, October 11

Sunday, October 11 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: Although the Eagles got their first win of the season last week, Pittsburgh is still the better team and I think they will show that today when they meet at Heinz Field. I do expect some points to be scored in this one though.

Bet: Pittsburgh Steelers -7. Over 44.5

