The Arizona Cardinals will head east to take on the New York Jets in Week 5 NFL action from MetLife Stadium.

The Cardinals are coming into this game after losing two straight to the Lions and Panthers, Kyler Murray will look to get back to winning today against a struggling Jets team. The Jets will be without Sam Darnold and will have Joe Flacco behind center, hoping to give the Jets a spark this week at home.

Will Joe Flacco lead the Jets to a win? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to stream the action below!

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, October 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: The Jets have really struggled this season, I think Joe Flacco will give them a spark today but not sure it’s enough to keep Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins off the board. I’ll stick with Arizona here in a bounce-back situation.

Bet: Arizona Cardinals -7

