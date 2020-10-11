The 2020 French Open Men’s Final is set will take place Sunday, we have Novak Djokovic facing Rafael Nadal in what should be an incredible match.
Djokovic is looking for just his second French Open title when he takes the court today against one of the best tennis players around in Nadal, who enters the final with 19 grand slam titles.
Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the French Open, Men’s Final on Sunday!
French Open, Men’s Final
- When: Friday, October 9
- Live Coverage: 9:00 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
French Open, Roland-Garros Tennis Schedule
Friday, October 9,
Men’s Semifinals: Nadal vs Schwartzman, Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas
Saturday, October 10
Women’s Final: Sofia Kenin vs. Iga Swiatek
Sunday, October 11
Men’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal
French Open Odds and Betting Lines
French Open odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.
