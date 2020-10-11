The 2020 French Open Men’s Final is set will take place Sunday, we have Novak Djokovic facing Rafael Nadal in what should be an incredible match.

Djokovic is looking for just his second French Open title when he takes the court today against one of the best tennis players around in Nadal, who enters the final with 19 grand slam titles.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the French Open, Men’s Final on Sunday!

French Open, Men’s Final

  • When: Friday, October 9
  • Live Coverage: 9:00 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

French Open, Roland-Garros Tennis Schedule

Friday, October 9,

Men’s Semifinals: Nadal vs Schwartzman, Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas

Saturday, October 10

Women’s Final: Sofia Kenin vs. Iga Swiatek

Sunday, October 11

Men’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal

French Open Odds and Betting Lines

French Open odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. 

