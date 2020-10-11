As someone who’s faced a Finals suspension, Draymond Green spoke out in support of AD. The Warriors player said the championship shouldn’t be decided by a suspension.

The Heat and the Lakers played an event-filled Game 5. Davis got his ankle injured early in the game, then Iguodala inadvertently stepped onto his foot.

LeBron James had a performance for the ages, but even his 40-point game was outlasted by Butler’s gritty triple-double. The Heat held their nerve to force a Game 6 in the series – the only time this postseason the Lakers are involved in one.

‘Why suspend someone and decide the season?’ – Draymond’ take on Davis’s elbow

There has been feedback from all quarters of NBA Twitter regarding an elbow by Davis on Crowder that went unnoticed by the officials. Many are of the opinion that Davis deserves a suspension for taking a cheap shot at Crowder.

Lakers fans’ defend the no-call by saying that Crowder showed no reaction to the blow, meaning it wasn’t a big one.

Why suspend someone and decise the season?… That’s whack https://t.co/fYBll1PqzT — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2020

Green downplayed the seriousness of the incident on Twitter just about an hour ago. According to him, there was nothing too bad about the play, and it wasn’t worth a suspension being handed out.

Moreover, he feels that this would be a series-deciding one if handed out. That, in his view, would be ‘whack’.

Draymond has been speaking highly of Davis, LeBron and the Lakers all postseason. He’s also signed to Klutch Sports, the player agency founded by LeBron’s friend Rich Paul.

Davis and LeBron are also managed by Klutch, a roster that also includes the likes of Ben Simmons and Trae Y0ung. It seems Draymond is willing to look past his Finals rivalry after all.