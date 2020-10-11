Chase Claypool expertly used a Tom Brady meme after the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver scored four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

A picture of Brady holding up four fingers went viral on Thursday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers committed a turnover on downs in the final moments of a loss on Thursday Night Football to the Chicago Bears. He clearly lost track of downs, and thought he had one more shot at getting a first down. But he didn’t. The Bucs lost, in large part because of that mental error from Brady.

But Claypool took a positive spin on the meme after a breakout performance. The 2020 second-round pick finished with seven catches, 110 yards and three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

If memes were an indictor of how succesful a player could be in the NFL, Claypool would be on pace for a long, productive career.