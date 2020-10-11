The Seattle Seahawks look to continue their home dominance when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football in Seattle. The Seahawks (4-0) are 2-0 on their home field this year and have gone 28-14 at CenturyLink Field since 2015. The Vikings (1-3) have played well in road games during that same stretch, posting a 22-19-1 mark. Minnesota is 1-1 on the road this season.

The game from CenturyLink Field is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is 60-44-1 since taking over in 2014, while Seattle coach Pete Carroll is 114-66-1 since 2010. The Seahawks are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Vikings picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Seahawks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -6.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over-under: 54.5 points

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Vikings +250, Seahawks -300

MIN: Fifth in rushing yards per game at 150.5

SEA: 4-0 against the spread this season

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle’s receiving corps has been explosive so far this season and is led by Tyler Lockett, who has a team-high 26 catches for 298 yards and four touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 15 first downs. Lockett has 12 receiving touchdowns in his past 11 games at home.

Fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf is second on the team in receptions with 16 for a team-high 403 yards and three touchdowns. He’s had seven explosive plays and converted 13 first downs. In the last meeting with the Vikings, Metcalf had six catches for 75 yards. He’s looking for his fourth home game in a row with 80-plus receiving yards and a touchdown. He leads the league with 25.2 yards per catch with a minimum of 15 receptions.

Why the Vikings can cover

One of Minnesota’s strengths has been its receiving corps, led by Adam Thielen, who leads the team with 20 receptions for 284 yards (14.2 average) and four touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 12 first downs. Thielen led the Vikings with eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown last week, his 19th career 100-yard game. Since 2015, he has 15 games with 100 or more receiving yards and a touchdown catch, most in the NFL.

Rookie Justin Jefferson is second on the team with 16 catches for a team-high 348 yards and one touchdown. He has eight explosive plays and converted 14 first downs. Jefferson had four catches for 103 yards last week against the Texans. He leads all rookies in receiving yards and 100-plus receiving yard games (2), and ranks second in the league with a 21.8 per catch average.

How to make Seahawks vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it’s calling for 55 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

