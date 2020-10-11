The Seattle Seahawks will look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks (4-0) are off to a fast start and lead the NFC West by one game over the Los Angeles Rams and two over the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings (1-3) trail the Green Bay Packers by three games in the NFC North. Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a 31-23 win at Houston.

Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle leads the all-time regular-season series 11-5, including an 8-2 mark in home games. The Seahawks are seven-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Vikings picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -7

Vikings vs. Seahawks over-under: 56.5 points

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Vikings +270, Seahawks -330

MIN: Fifth in rushing yards per game at 150.5

SEA: 4-0 against the spread this season

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson is putting up MVP numbers and is a major reason for Seattle’s early-season success. Wilson has completed 103-of-137 passes for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He has a rating of 136.7. Wilson passed for 360 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 112.4 rating in Week 4.

Running back Chris Carson is also having a standout season. He had 100 yards from scrimmage, including 80 rushing, and two rushing touchdowns last week. In his last meeting against the Vikings, Carson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. He is going for his third game in a row against Minnesota with 90 or more yards rushing and a touchdown. In four of his past five games at home, he has at least 75 yards from scrimmage.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is looking to turn its fortunes around and win its second game in a row after an 0-3 start. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has played well against Seattle in the past. He passed for 260 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 127.1 rating last week. In four career starts against the Seahawks, Cousins has five touchdowns and one interception for a 92.4 rating.

Also having a big game in last week’s victory at Houston was running back Dalvin Cook. He rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 16 yards receiving. He is looking for his third game in a row with 140 or more yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (424) and rushing touchdowns (six) this season.

How to make Seahawks vs. Vikings picks

