Sanju Samson dismissal vs SRH: The batsman from Rajasthan Royals failed to stand tall on his potential against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the 26th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson once again failed to stand tall on his potential in a crucial chase.

Chasing a 159-run target, Samson came in to bat at No. 4 in the fourth over. With Rajasthan already losing all-rounder Ben Stokes (5) and captain Steven Smith (5), Samson was needed to take the onus on himself but it wasn’t to be as he was perished after scoring 26 (25) with the help of three fours.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 12th over when Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan sent back Samson after he edged a legbreak delivery to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

ALSO WATCH: Sanju Samson grabs fantastic catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

Samson did attempt to stitch a rescue act alongside Robin Uthappa (18) but the latter getting out to Rashid Khan didn’t help Royals’ case. Other than hitting SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma for a couple of fours, Samson was mostly seen adjusting to the slower surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Since scoring consecutive half-centuries to commence his IPL 2020 campaign, Samson has returned with 43 runs in five innings at an average of 8.60 and a strike rate of 87.75.

Earlier, it was Sunrisers captain David Warner who won the toss and chose to bat. On the back of Manish Pandey’s 17th IPL half-century, 54 (44), with the help of two fours and three sixes, Sunrisers scored 158/4 in 20 overs. For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat picked a wicket apiece.

Sanju Samson dismissal vs SRH

How Twitterati reacted:

This innings of #Samson us crucial not just for #RR but also for him. It will show whether he has indeed matured, and not one in many innings performer. — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) October 11, 2020

Sanju Samson’s quota for the season is over. 2 bang bang innings & then flatters to deceive.

RR and CSK performance following a similar trajectory #IPL #RRvsSRH — Hrishikesh Ramani (@hrishiishere) October 11, 2020

The problem with Samson is always this. Plays 1-2 fantastic knocks and then he consolidates with 5-6 poor knocks. Ended up having and Average or below average season. Story of #SanjuSamson throughout. #RRvsSRH — AbhisheKKR💜 (@ImAbhishek_5) October 11, 2020

Sanju Samson in the last 5 matches in #IPL2020: 8(9)

4(3)

0(3)

5(9)

26(25) 43 runs from 5 innings, he started well today especially not playing any rash shots but Rashid was just too good. — #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL2020 (@inamstatsman) October 11, 2020

It was Sanju Samson’s Game He Disappointed us again. — Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) October 11, 2020

Performance of samson proves that selectors are correct in not selectng him for national side #samson #SanjuSamson #RajasthanRoyals — cricfever (@cricfever1) October 11, 2020

Sanju Samson’s recent #IPL campaigns 2017, first two: 114 runs

2017, next 12: 272 runs 2018, first three: 178 runs

2018, next 12: 263 runs 2019, first two: 132 runs

2019, next 10: 210 runs#IPL2020 first two: 159 runs

Next five 8, 4, 0, 5, 26 🌚 — Rohit Arya (@unseenbroo) October 11, 2020

IPL 2020 – Sanju Samson – As usual starts every season with a bang and string of low scores after that — Abrar Ayoob ✋ (@abrarayoob) October 11, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.