Sanju Samson catch vs SRH: The fielder from Rajasthan Royals put on display a commendable fielding effort in Dubai.

During the 26th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals’ Kartik Tyagi and Sanju Samson joined hands to draw first blood in the form of Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the fifth over when Bairstow’s attempt of pulling Tyagi saw him hitting the ball high in the air. Having hit a six off Tyagi with a similar shot on the previous delivery, Bairstow wanting to accumulate runs against the inexperienced bowler proved too costly for him.

Samson, who was fielding at deep square leg, ran to his left to time his dive to perfection and complete a fantastic catch. Opening the batting with captain David Warner, Bairstow departed after scoring 16 (19) with the help of one six on a sluggish surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, it was Warner who had won the toss and chose to bat. By including all-rounder Vijay Shankar in for Abdul Samad, SRH have made a lone change to their Playing XI.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, made four changes in the form of including Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Jaydev Unadkat for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron for this match.

Sanju Samson catch vs SRH

Bairstow Gone – 16(19) 1 Six.👏

Samson Takes a beautiful catch in the deep.@IamSanjuSamson @rajasthanroyals . — Shubham Sharma (@Im45Shubham) October 11, 2020

Samson excellent catch — BaskaR (@itz_Bhaskar) October 11, 2020

