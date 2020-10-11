Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-3; New Orleans 2-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road again on Monday and play against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Los Angeles is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Chargers came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, falling 38-31. Los Angeles’ loss came about despite a quality game from QB Justin Herbert, who passed for three TDs and 290 yards on 25 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 137.90.

Meanwhile, New Orleans didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 35-29 win. New Orleans relied on the efforts of RB Latavius Murray, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Alvin Kamara, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Los Angeles is now 1-3 while the Saints sit at 2-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chargers come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at one. Less enviably, New Orleans is fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 11 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.