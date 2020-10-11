“Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a The Rock-Stone Cold Steve Austin scenario” – Triple H on a possible Reigns vs McIntyre feud in the future.

Roman Reigns has always been seen as WWE’s brightest star by the management. Drew McIntyre was seen in a similar light when he began his career but fell of his perch soon after and was eventually released until he made his return and finally fulfilled his potential.

Both Reigns and McIntyre lead SmackDown and RAW as the respective champions of the brand. Their characters however, are as different as it gets. While McIntyre is an honourable champion who goes out of his way to prove that he deserves to be where he is, Reigns is an egomaniac who believes he deserves everything he has and even more because it was his birth right.

A storyline between the two could easily be much more nuanced than it was the last time these two went face to face with each other. Triple H however, is in no hurry for a feud between the promotion’s top talent. Instead, he wants it to percolate.

Triple H on a possible Reigns vs McIntyre feud

“The draft is always an exciting time because it does, it creates these, I think in some ways, fantasy moments,” Triple H said during a WWE panel at New York Comic-Co. “Like I’ll be honest, I don’t want to see Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns yet.

“I would love to see that percolate. Because I think that a couple of years down the road, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, is a The Rock-Stone Cold Steve Austin scenario. And you don’t want to hit that before it peaks. But that’s what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, ‘well, what if?’ and then ‘what if’ becomes a reality.”

Drew McIntyre was the first pick at this year’s WWE Draft. He will remain at RAW as the WWE Champion. Roman was SmackDown’s first pick and will remain their Universal Champion. Which means, Survivor Series is the only place the two can have a go at each other in the near future.

