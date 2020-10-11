RM Vs GCN Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Complete mismatch on our hands today with top and bottom going at loggerheads

For Real Madrid, this encounter in the ACB La Liga 2020-21 couldn’t have come at a more ideal time. Struggling to settle into their groove in the Euroleague, the side turn back to the La Liga, a competition where they have continued their dominance this season as well.

Akin to the last string of seasons, Real Madrid have once again been quick to announce themselves in the league. With three wins from three, the side has not only laid down a marker but shown that as has become traditional of them, the side will typically be reigning supreme in the league yet again.

The only team in the league to hold a 100% record, Real Madrid will be looking to keep that spree going when they take on Gran Canaria today. For them, a win is crucial not only to reaffirm top spot in their favour but also embed in place much yearned for semblance after a dismal week in the Euroleague.

Probable Winner

Where everything has gone in Real Madrid’s favour till now in the league, for Gran Canaria, the opening set of games have been horrendous. After an opening win, the side has fallen to two defeats on the bounce, encounters they were utterly dominated in.

This will be another despondent showing from them, one where they are not only dismantled with comprehensively decimated by Real Madrid.

Probable Playing 5

Real Madrid

Laprovittola, Tavares, Deck, Campazzo, Thompkins

Gran Canaria

Della, Costello, Burjanadze, Ferrari, Montero

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Real Madrid Vs Gran Canaria

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday: 10:00pm

Venue: Herbalife Gran Canaria, Las Palmas

Best Shooter

Real Madrid

Gran Canaria

Best Defender

Real Madrid

Gran Canaria

Bygone Encounter

Joventut Vs Real Madrid: 64-87

Zaragoza Vs Gran Canaria: 88-71

RM Vs GCN Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

12 points in his last encounter see Fabien Causeur earnt he distinction of becoming the first player to grace the land of our side for the upcoming encounter. The point guard has been in pristine form this season, a player who has taken no time in showcasing his credentials with a bevy of triples.

Partnering him up is Facundo Campazzo, a player who for a string of seasons now has been the reason for Real Madrid’s consummate success. One of the most dependable names at the side, his ability to rifle his way to both triples and jump points makes him a must have pick for us.

Amedeo Della Valle was absolutely succulent for Gran Canaria the last time around. With a 11-11 double-double, he did everything envisaged from, a player who emoted towards his expansive skill set with the display.

Shooting Guard

Up infront of one of the worst defensive setups in the league, Nicolas Laprovittola can easily go berserk today. He’s filled his shoes with baskets all across the course of the league, a player who has held one of the highest conversion rates when shooting from the deep.

Small Forward

Pairing up with him is Gabriel Deck, a player who has not only delivered points in the paint but has been reasonable for converting free throws and second chance points for his side as well.

10 points, all inside the paint courtesy of his indomitable ability to drop the windmills see Javier Beiran be our pick from Gran Canaria.

Power Forward

We have Beqa Burjanadze form the one-two of picks next to him from the club. He’s someone who has waged a lone battle for the side in defence, a player whose rearguard action has helped him thwart attacking plays directed his way.

Centre

Bringing down the curtains on our set of picks for the forthcoming scrimmage will be Walter Tavares from Real Madrid with his reverse scoops and spin and slams resulting in 10 points the last time he took to the middle.

Star Player

The manner in which he’s touched the roof when shooting see Nicolas be our star player while Campazzo is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Causeur, Campazzo, Valle, Nicolas, Deck, Beiran, Beqa, Walter

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

