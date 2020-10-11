Rishabh Pant injury update: The wicket-keeper from Delhi Capitals missed tonight’s game against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admits that his team was 10-15 runs short against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. Iyer also considered the run-out of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (13) as a setback in the business end of their innings.

“Definitely, I would say 10-15 [runs] short. 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when [Marcus] Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on,” Iyer said during the post-match presentation ceremony after losing to Mumbai by 5 wickets.

While Iyer praised his spinners in Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin who registered combined bowling figures of 7-0-59-2, he was critical of his fielders dropping catches and performing misfields in crucial situations of the match.

Well played @mipaltan – outplayed us in all 3 departments of the game. Lots to learn from this loss especially in the fielding department – really missed @RishabhPant17 and Hetmeyer today – we will come back stronger @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) October 11, 2020

“Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall, they outplayed us in all the departments. We need to work on our mindsets before the next game.

“I thought the spinners were bowling well as the ball was coming onto the bat, it wasn’t stopping as it was in the first innings,” Iyer further said.

Rishabh Pant injury update

Laying emphasis on continuing to work hard despite being at the second position on the points table, Iyer expressed picking more wickets especially after the powerplay while defending a 163-run target.

While Iyer’s counterpart in Rohit Sharma (5) was dismissed cheaply by Patel, the likes of Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scoring individual half-centuries proved costly for Capitals.

“If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach. There are still certain elements we have to work and we will use the break to work on that,” Iyer added.

A hamstring injury to wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant forced DC to make a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match. Being asked about the status of Pant’s injury, Iyer didn’t sound too positive with respect to the 23-year old player taking field against Rajasthan Royals on October 14.

“We have no idea on Rishabh’s availability. The doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong,” Iyer concluded.

Going by Iyer’s statement, Pant might have to miss the match against Chennai Super Kings on October 17 as well. In six IPL 2020 matches for Capitals, Pant has scored 176 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 133.33.