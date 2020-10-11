PT Vs SJ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A win for Portland Timbers today sees them power their way into top spot in the points tally.

Unbeaten in their last five encounters including a sensational and charismatic run of four wins on the spin, there’s just been no putting the brakes on this Portland Timbers side at the moment. The team has taken on the shape of a formidable juggernaut, a side which is grabbing matches by the scruff of their neck.

This is a side fully capable of challenging not only for the Western Conference title but also the MLS 2020-21 glistening trophy this season. The side has been a wholesome unit, a team which has made life extremely tiresome and worrisome for its opponents with a brand of attacking football which has asked sides to take a walk.

Drubbing LA Galaxy 6-3 the last time around, Portland Timbers continued to snap at Seattle Sounders’ heels. The difference between them and Seattle is now down to a measly three points, one the side will be looking to erase with its fifth successive win of the league.

However, the side awaits a rejuvenated San Jose Earthquakes outfit today. Winning their last encounter 3-0, Earthquakes have now made it three wins out of three, a side which is slowly making massive strides into the playoffs zone.

For all their invigoration though, the Earthquakes will fail to register a win today. Portland are just way too strong a side, a team which will prey upon Earthquakes’ jittery defensive setup.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Dairon and Sebastian are injured for the upcoming encounter whilst Paredes is out in lieu of a suspension.

Earthquakes will miss out on the services of the injured Danny with Florian seeing his earlier red card keep him out.

Portland Timbers

Clark, Villafana, Tuiloma, Mabiala, Moreira, Paredes, Chara, Blanco, Valeri, Asprilla, Ebobisse

San Jose Earthquakes

​Irwin, Rosenberry, Abubakar, Smith, Vines, Price, Acosta, Nicholson, Rubio, Shinyashiki, Kamara

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Portland Timbers Vs Earthquakes

Date And Time: 12th October, Monday- 7:30am IST

Venue: Providence Park, Portland

Top Goal Scorer

Portland Timbers

Valeri: 6 Goals, 3 Assists

San Jose Earthquakes

Bygone Encounter

LA Galaxy Vs Portland: 3-6

San Jose Earthquakes Vs Whitecaps: 3-0

Goal-Keeper

James Marcinkowski is going to be massively overworked today but the goal-keeper will hardly be perturbed by that. He’s grown leaps and bounds as the league has traversed, a player who has understood that coming across an onslaught is part and parcel of being part of this San Jose Earthquakes side.

Defenders

While a cleansheet looks extremely unlikely for either side today given the way their attacks are tearing teams apart, if any side has the chance to pull off the unlike, its Portland Timbers. Prior to their foregone 6-3 win, the side had let in a measly two goals in four clashes, a run which included two cleansheets.

It sees us opt for a trivalent from the team, one consisting of Pablo Bonilla, Larrys Mabiala and Jorge Villafana who has the three assists to his name.

Midfielders

Diego Valeri is fast emerging as a firm contender of the player of the season award this term. He’s been massively credited for Portland’s consummate success, a player whose penchant for persistent attacking football has reverberated across the team’s ranks.

e’s formed a daunting partnership next to Diego Chara who has the three assists. His counterpart, Eryk Williamson joins up as well, a name whose carried the ball from defence to attack to pull off quick attacking breaks for the side.

The opposition meanwhile see us repose faith in the services of Valeri Qazaishvili given the three goals he strung together for the side to sit atop of their scoring ranks.

Strikers

He’s going to be partnered up with Andres Rios who has helped himself to the three goals as well with four assist man, Cristian Espinoza wrapping the duo from the side. Portland on the other hand see us rope in Jeremy Ebobisse for the forthcoming affair with his lethal brand of finishing seeing him thump four goals into the goal.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The six goals and three assists he’s pulled off see Valeri emerge as our captain for the day while Jeremy is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

James, Villafana, Mabiala, Zuparic, Valeri, Chara, Qazaishvili, Eryk, Jeremy, Espinoza, Rios

