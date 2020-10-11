POL Vs ITA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Italy face a tricky Polish side as they look to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Italy might not have had the most enigmatic of starts to life in the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League but the side has still managed to come good when most needed. Also, with a 1-0 win over last edition’s finalists Netherlands, Italy showed that they are truly on the uptick in the football fraternity.

After a howler of a 2018 World Cup, the side knew massive upheaval was required to overcome the shortcomings bogging the side down. And the team incurred all those changes, ones which have not only stabilised the side’s ship but helped the team rediscover the lost invincibility which had made them such revered opponents once.

Yet to register a defeat in Group 1 of League A in the tournament, the side finds itself sitting atop of the group standings. And the team will be looking to keep that unblemished run intact as well come today when it takes on third placed Poland, a side the Italians know they can putdown if they apply themselves out in the middle.

POL Vs ITA Fantasy Probable Winner

After being defeated in their opener this season, Poland put their first points up on the board with a 2-1 win the last time around. However, it was a far from convincing display and with the side being shaky defensively, the Italians should manage to ease their way through to a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Artur and Frankowski are both out with injuries for Poland while Piotr and Rybus have tested positive for COVID.

Castrovilli’s injury means he’ll be out of action for the day’s tie.

Poland

Fabianski, Kedziora, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski, Goralski, Krychowiak, Jozwiak, Szymanski, Grosicki, Lewandowski

Italy

Donnarumma, D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, El Shaarawy, Immobile, Chiesa

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Poland Vs Italy 1

Date And Time: 12th October, Monday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Stadion Energa Gdansk, Gdańsk

Telecast: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Poland

Italy

Bygone Encounter

Bosnia and Herzegovina Vs Poland: 1-2

Netherlands Vs Italy: 0-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Poland know that the only way they can pull off something from the forthcoming encounter is by giving everything they have in defence. Italy haven’t been the most alluring of side’s when attacking, a team Wojciech Szczensy knows he can easily keep at bay with a string of saves.

Defenders

We have Kamil Glik partner up with him given the one goal he’s popped up for his side till now. Elsewhere, the Italians will be represented by an entire trio over here owing to the well disciplined and responsible brand of defending they have indulged us in in their opening couple of matches.

The side has reverted to a brand which made them such a daunting opposition, a defensive acumen which has conventionally be the identity of this team. With just one goal given away till now, we have all of Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Florenzi and Leonardo Bonucci be instilled in our setup.

Midfielders

Scorer of one of the two goals his side has in the tournament, Nicolo Barella makes for an instant pick for us. He’s been in tremendous touch across the last couple of months, a player who has made massive inroads in the arena with his ability to come up some peach of a shots.

From being potentially shipped out by Chelsea prior to the season to currently emerging as their top scorer, Jorginho has been quick to remind everyone of his calibre. Poland on the other hand see us make Kamil Grosicki the first name to be inducted in our team with him contributing the one goal and one assist to his team.

Mateusz Klich has made the most of his tackles and blocks make opponents go white as a sheet to see him wrap up the duo from the home side.

Strikers

After missing out on his side’s first round affairs, Robert Lewandowksi is all set to make a return for Poland today. And given the kind of season he’s in the midst of, when where he’s ripping every defence he encounters into shreds, he makes for a must have pick for us.

Ciro Immobile with the one assist is snagged by us from Italy.

Captain And Vice-Captain

That assist will see Ciro be our captain while Robert is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Wojciech, Glik, Bonucci, Florenzi, Biraghi, Barella, Klich, Jorginho, Grosicki, Ciro, Robert

