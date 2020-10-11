Pierre Gasly is having a brilliant F1 2020 season and is one of the few drivers to actually win a race this season. That was the Italian GP at Monza, after which speculation grew of him making a sensational return to Red Bull Racing, after being booted out for Alex Albon last season.

As a consolation, he was given a seat in the ‘sister’ outfit AlphaTauri. Red Bull boss Christian Horner had this to say when asked to choose between Gasly and Albon for next season:

“They (AlphaTauri) are very happy with his performances, he’s (Gasly) happy in that environment. I still don’t believe we’ve seen the best of Alex yet.”

Nico Rosberg calls out Paul di Resta on Gasly vs Red Bull rumors

Just when the Gasly to Red Bull rumors were dying down, di Resta added fuel to fire by claiming Gasly has upset Red Bull. And the consequences are severe – no Red Bull, and also no AlphaTauri next season for the Frenchman. But Nico Rosberg was having none of it and grilled Paul di Resta to reveal his source. This is how the conversation went between the two former F1 drivers:

Nico: But Paul, hang on a second, you’ve got Pierre Gasly with an epic season so you know something that we don’t here – Why is Gasly not going to be on the car next year?

Paul: I am only talking about the whispers you hear up and down the paddock. He’s upset a few people in Red bull.

Nico: for eg, who exactly?

The moderator intervenes: Calm down. Good grilling, though.

Ever seen Paul Di Resta get annoyed pic.twitter.com/8EdecqjRM9 — F1 Hotspot (@f1hotspot) October 11, 2020

Game of Seats at Red Bull?

At first glance, it may seem like Paul has channelized his inner Varys from the Game of Thrones fame. But in this game of seats in F1, he might have made a valid point there, going by Christian Horner’s recent comments on Gasly complaining about getting an inferior car to Max Verstappen last season.

“When Alex got in the car and scored more points than him in fewer races. I’ve got no idea what he’s (Gasly) talking about. He had absolute equality of equipment to Max.”

Only time will tell if Paul’s di Resta’s sources are credible, or he is just bluffing. But one thing is for certain – only Verstappen can be certain of continuing with Red Bull as of now. For Albon, Gasly, and Kyvat, the likes of Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda are waiting to prey on the three men ‘with wings’.