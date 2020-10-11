The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday as the Falcons are looking for their first win of the season.

The Falcons are off to an 0-4 start this season and are desperately in need of a win today, with Dan Quinn’s job on the line, and the opportunity to make the playoffs is slim to none. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won their last two games and will look to make it three in a row with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm.

Can Matt Ryan and the Falcons pick up their first win at home today? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action live!

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, October 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Atlanta will most likely get their first win of the season today against the Panthers at home but I think I’ll take the under today to be safe in this game.

Bet: Under 54.5

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)

Over/Under: 54.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.