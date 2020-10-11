USATSI



A strange, prolonged NHL season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed the league’s playoff bubble by defeating the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. But with the league’s timeline all thrown out of whack due to COVID-19, we now have a condensed offseason thrust upon us and there’s barely been any time to catch our collective breath.

In a normal year, we’d spend the first week of October gearing up for a new season. But this year has been anything but normal and, as such, we find ourselves deep in trade rumors, pre-draft chatter and free agency rumblings as the leaves begin to change. There’s a lot going on right now so we’ll do our best to keep you in the loop with the latest updates all in one place:

Rumors

Free agency

The league’s free agency period opened Friday, October 9th. You can follow along with our live blog right here and find a list of notable signings below.

Other notable transactions