Week 5 of the NFL season has gone topsy turvy as there have been multiple schedule changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping the league. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos game has reportedly been rescheduled for Week 6 after the Patriots had another positive test on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans are another big determining factor in all the schedule hoopla as their matchup against the Buffalo Bills is in question and has recently been postponed. Tennessee is hosting Buffalo this week, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Titans facility (including another one on Sunday), the game has been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (from its original Sunday date). This game is in serious jeopardy as the Titans had to shut their facility down again on Sunday. If all goes well, the NFL will be getting just their second Tuesday game in 70 years.

Of course, Tennessee’s COVID-19 outbreak impacts Buffalo, as the Bills were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 6. If the Tennessee-Buffalo game is played on Tuesday, the Week 6 matchup against Kanas City would be moved from Thursday to Sunday. If Buffalo-Tennessee is postponed, the Bills’ Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs will be played as originally scheduled Thursday.

The Buffalo-Tennessee game isn’t the only one impacted for Week 5.

Confused with all the schedule changes? Here’s a rundown for all four teams that had their Week 5 games affected.

Tennessee Titans

Game time for Week 5 officially rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m ET (at Tennessee).

Must have no new positive tests for the next three days for its facility to open on Sunday, putting the game on track for Tuesday.

Host the Houston Texans in Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET) and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET) — a rescheduled game from Week 4.

22 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Players and personnel have not been in the facility since their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The facility closed on Sept. 29 and reopened this weekend, but another member of the front office tested positive Sunday, which prompted the facility to close.

Did not play in Week 4 as their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7. Week 4 became the Titans bye week.

New England Patriots

New England will not play during the NFL’s fifth weekend after another another Patriots player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots will now face the Broncos next Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Game time for Week 5 officially was originally rescheduled from Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

There were three positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on the roster prior to Sunday’s new positive case: QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore, DT Bill Murray (practice squad). All were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with Newton and Gilmore confirmed they were asymptomatic.

Practices canceled for Wednesday and Thursday after Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. Players and coaches conducted remote meetings Thursday and returned to practice Friday before having to close the facility again.

The scheduled bye week is now Week 5

The rescheduled game could give the Patriots a greater chance of returning Cam Newton to the lineup in Week 6.

Denver Broncos

No positive COVID-19 tests on the roster

Denver will travel to New England to face the Patriots next Sunday after the game was postponed.

The Broncos’ previously-scheduled Week 6 home game against the Dolphins will be rescheduled.

The scheduled bye week is Week 5.

Buffalo Bills

No positive COVID-19 tests on the roster

Game time for Week 5 officially rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m ET (at Tennessee).

If the game is played Tuesday — assuming Titans have no more positive COVID-19 tests — Week 6 game against Kansas City Chiefs will be moved from “Thursday Night Football” (Thursday, Oct. 15) to Sunday, Oct. 18. There is no scheduled time for this rescheduled Sunday game.

If the game isn’t played Tuesday — meaning Titans will have more positive COVID-19 tests in the coming days — the Bills will play Week 6 game against Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football” as scheduled. Week 5 will become a bye week and the game against the Titans would be rescheduled.

Week 7 game is against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Scheduled bye week is Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 22).

Miami Dolphins