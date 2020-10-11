The latest Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill show several potentially tight matchups as teams begin to show whether they’re contenders or pretenders. The Browns are off to a surprising 3-1 start, but they’re only one-point favorites in the latest NFL Vegas lines at home against the Colts. The Falcons are trying to overcome a slow start to the season, and they’re going off as 2.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers, one of the slimmest NFL betting lines of the week.

Which NFL point spreads should you target on the Week 5 NFL schedule? And is the value in larger NFL spreads like Bengals at Ravens (-11.5)? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It’s off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 5

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-7 at William Hill) cover the spread at home against the Eagles. Pittsburgh got an unexpected bye in Week 4 when its game against the Titans was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee. Philadelphia, meanwhile, limps into this game with a lengthy injury list and just one win in 2020.

The Eagles are just 1-3 against the spread thus far in 2020, while Pittsburgh has covered twice in three games. The Steelers piled up 169 yards on the ground in Week 6 against the Texans, and that success bodes well for their chances in this matchup since Pittsburgh is 13-3-1 against the number in its last 17 games after it had 150-plus rushing yards in the prior matchup. The model is calling for the Steelers to win by double-digits as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 5 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7.5) cover as road favorites against Washington. Head coach Ron Rivera announced that Washington will bench Dwayne Haskins Jr. and start Kyle Allen against the Rams. Haskins threw for a season-high 314 yards last week against the Ravens, but that wasn’t enough to keep his starting job.

The Rams, meanwhile, struggled to find consistency on offense in their 17-9 victory over the winless New York Giants last week, gaining just 240 total yards on offense. Despite their subdued performance against New York last week, Sean McVay’s team will enter Sunday’s contest full of confidence. That’s because the Rams are averaging 397.3 yards on offense, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Washington’s defense, meanwhile, is giving up 28.0 points per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

SportsLine’s model projects Jared Goff will throw for 275 yards, while Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp combine for almost 150 receiving yards against Washington, resulting in Los Angeles covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule. It’s also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 5

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 54)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 54.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington (+7.5, 46)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5.5, 54.5)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets (+7, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 44)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5, 50.5)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 51)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (moved to Week 6)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 52.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (-1, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 56)

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-8, 50)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (off the board)