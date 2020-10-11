Joe Burrow didn’t give A.J. Green much of a shot to make a play on a third-and-10 pass in the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. But Green also gave practically zero effort to make a play on the pass, an awful misfire, due in part to pressure from the Ravens’ defensive line. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters easily intercepted the ball.

Green could have tried to make a catch — he could have tried to break up the pass. Instead, Green watched listlessly while Peters made a play. And then Green didn’t even make a tackle attempt. It was not a good look for the receiver, who has appeared to be dissatisfied with his situation in Cincinnati for quite some time.

When NFL fans and media members saw Green’s inability to contribute on the play, they ripped the receiver for his apparent lack of effort.

Maybe it’s finally time for the Bengals to trade Green, especially with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd emerging.

