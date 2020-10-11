Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been one of the top NFL DFS picks all season, delivering daily fantasy football backers over 56 points over the past two weeks. Those came as a result of dominant performances against Tennessee and Houston, a two-game stretch that saw him rack up 345 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Cook’s Week 4 effort against the Texans last week was particularly strong, as he ran for 130 yards and two scores, but can you trust him as part of your NFL DFS strategy in Week 5?

What about Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who faces the division-rival Giants, or the Panthers’ Mike Davis, who’s much lower in the NFL DFS player pool? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 5, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 4, McClure identified Panthers running back Mike Davis as one of his core lineup plays on FanDuel. The result: Davis erupted for 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown — returning 19.6 Fantasy points. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL DFS picks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $7,800 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Elliott is 11th in the NFL with 273 rushing yards and has scored three touchdowns. He had 12 carries for 54 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 71 additional yards last week against the Browns.

Those receiving yards represented Elliott’s largest pass-catching contribution since Week 15 of the 2018 season. Elliott already has 23 receptions for 159 yards and a score, as the Cowboys have been playing from behind and throwing the ball more than expected through four weeks. The Cowboys get the winless New York Giants on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, a prime opportunity for Elliott to anchor your NFL DFS lineups.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle ($6,600 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings). Kittle missed two weeks with a sprained MCL, but he eliminated almost any concern of the injury lingering with his performance against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Kittle was targeted 15 times and caught them all for 183 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted twice in the red zone, while his 3.07 yards per route run is the second best mark of any tight end in the NFL so far this season.

Kittle will take on a Dolphins defense that hasn’t faced an elite tight end yet, but ranks dead last in net adjusted yards per passing attempt (8.2).

How to set Week 5 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday and the rest of Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.