The Seattle Seahawks are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFC and they’ll take on a Minnesota Vikings squad that needs to build momentum after a 1-3 start on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks have one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL and the Vikings have some big-time playmakers despite their offensive struggles early in the season. That makes for an exciting NFL DFS player pool for Sunday night and NFL daily Fantasy players will have more options than usual for single-game slates in their NFL DFS lineups.

Russell Wilson has been the top quarterback in just about any discipline of Fantasy football this season with 1,285 yards and 16 touchdown passes, and his top two receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are both producing like stars. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson have given the Vikings an explosive trio and they just need Kirk Cousins to get back on track to have on the NFL's most dangerous offenses.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 4, McClure identified Panthers running back Mike Davis as one of his core lineup plays on FanDuel. The result: Davis erupted for 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown — returning 19.6 Fantasy points. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top Seahawks vs. Vikings NFL DFS picks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former second-round pick out of Ole Miss had an impressive rookie season where he averaged 15.5 yards per catch and racked up 900 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he’s followed that up by becoming the NFL’s preeminent quick-strike receiver downfield.

Metcalf has 16 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns and his 25.3 yards per reception leads the NFL. He’s top five in the NFL in air yards (472), air yards share (40.8 percent) and completed air yards (295), and as long as the Seahawks continue pushing the ball down the field he’s got a shot to put up big numbers at a moment’s notice. You’ll definitely want him in your NFL DFS lineups against a Vikings pass defense that ranks 29th in the NFL.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. With Cousins struggling to find consistency early in the season, Cook has taken it upon himself to give Minnesota’s offense a running game that can produce chunk yardage.

Despite a game flow that ranks 21st among all running games, Cook leads the NFL with 424 yards and six touchdowns. His 212 yards created after first evaded tackle leads the NFL and his 40 evaded tackles also leads the league. He’s also produced five touchdowns on eight carries inside the 10-yard line this season, so there’s little risk of his scoring opportunities being vultured on Sunday night.

How to set Seahawks vs. Vikings NFL DFS lineups

