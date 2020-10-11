The 2020 NBA Finals continue on Sunday much to the Los Angeles Lakers’ chagrin after the Miami Heat eked out a 111-108 victory on Friday night to force a Game 6. LeBron James went 15-of-21 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the 3-point line on his way to 40 points and it still wasn’t enough to best Jimmy Butler’s 30-point triple-double. Now NBA daily Fantasy players will look to strike the perfect balance in the Game 6 NBA DFS player pool.

The Lakers only managed 14 points from their bench in Game 5 and now owners will be wondering if they can trust Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma in their NBA DFS lineups for Sunday night. This could be the last chance to play NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings all season and tens of thousands of players will be hunting for value in Lakers vs. Heat.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Heat forward Jimmy Butler as his top picks. The result: Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists — putting up 82 points on DraftKings.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Oct. 11

For Sunday, McClure likes Butler again as one of his top NBA DFS picks. After putting up an absurd 35-point, 12-rebound and 11-assist stat line on his way to 82 points on DraftKings and 80.9 points on FanDuel, Butler is now averaging 29.0 points, 10.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game in the 2020 NBA Finals.

He’s 55.8 percent from the floor despite going just 3-for-11 from the 3-point line and he’s shooting a staggering 92.0 percent from the free-throw line. To top it all off, he’s been arguably the best on-ball defender in the series and his 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game gives him some defensive upside for NBA DFS players as well.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Anthony Davis. The former Pelicans star is averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game and he’s shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the 3-point line. He’s dealing with a heel injury, but told reporters he’ll be fine for Sunday.

Even with Bam Adebayo back in the lineup, the Heat don’t have a great answer for Davis at his best and his defensive playmaking ability gives him production sources that nobody else in this series really has. Davis has four steals and seven blocked shots in the last two games alone since Adebayo returned to the lineup and you can expect him to protect the rim forcefully again in Game 6.

