NiP have announced the return of the Swedish AWPer nawwk after requesting time off of due to mental health concerns.

The 22 year old returns after a months of inactivity and missing the last 2 matches of ESL Pro League group stage.

He is back in time to prepare for DreamHack Open Fall, the last RMR tournament of the year in EU.

nawwk had been boot camping with his team during the Pro League season and stepped down on September 16.

NiP’s Coach THREAT stood in for the AWPer, as the results didn’t matter as NiP couldn’t qualify for the playoff stage.

nawwk said in his statement that he feels good to be back and he needed some time off to care of his body.

He is also grateful for the org to give him some time off.

nawwk joined NiP from GamerLegion back in January and has become one of the best performers in the team.

I mean @Plopski already ruined it but… I’M BACK pic.twitter.com/K81YKlTxVA — Tim Jonasson (@nawwkcs) October 10, 2020

He came into the team as their main AWPer, taking over the AWPing duties from Twist.

NiP have been grouped with Group D of DreamHack Open Fall with ENCE, North and Sprout.

The opening matches haven’t been announced yet.

NiP’s Roster:

Fredrik “⁠REZ⁠” Sterner

Nicolas “⁠Plopski⁠” Gonzalez Zamora

Simon “⁠twist⁠” Eliasson

Tim “⁠nawwk⁠” Jonasson

Hampus “⁠hampus⁠” Poser

Björn “⁠THREAT⁠” Pers (coach)