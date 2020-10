Getty Images



The field for the League Championship Series is set in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason. The Braves and Dodgers completed NLDS sweeps over the Marlins and Padres, respectively, and will start their NLCS on Monday. In the American League, the Astros ousted the A’s and the Rays took down the Yankees in a decisive Game 5. Houston and Tampa kick off their ALCS matchup on Sunday night.

You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Below is the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Astros vs. Rays 7:30 p.m. TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. Rays 4 p.m. TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)