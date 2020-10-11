Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra are two of the most likeable NBA characters today. Butler showered some rich praise on his head coach after Game 5.

In a season where the preseason expectations from the Heat were to be a fringe playoff team, they have risen to the challenge magnificently. They took the 5 seed and proceeded to dismantle the East in the playoffs.

The top seeded Bucks were sent packing in 5 games. Boston was knocked out in 6 in the Conference Finals. Indiana was swept.

Jimmy Butler lavishes the praise on head coach Erik Spoelstra

According to Butler, Spoelstra is the best X’s and O’s coach he’s played with. In addition, Butler also loves the belief that Spoelstra displays in his guys.

“Look he’s great Xs and Os. He knows what to draw up, but he has so much belief with his guys on the floor … He trusts us to play basketball the right way, to guard, and tell him what we see. It is a PLEASURE to play for Coach Spo.” Jimmy Butler said.

Erik Spoelstra: “Every young player coming into this league should study footage on Jimmy Butler.” Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 47 minutes. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 10, 2020

Butler has played for Tom Thibodeau, Fred Hoiberg, Brett Brown and now Spoelstra. Spoelstra is by far the best coach, in terms of NBA results, that he’s played under.

Spoelstra also has a proven record of player development and was able to combine both aims of the Heat organization during their down years.

Many people thought that Spoelstra was being carried for the ride by the Heat Big 3. But the reality is that even in that era, Spoelstra put them in the best position to win by emphasizing transition play and a small-ball Death Lineup.

Even though Spo has yet to win a major coaching honour, he’s clearly regarded as one of the elite by players in the know.